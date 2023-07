Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 July 2023 09:11 Hits: 3

Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants floating buoys put in the Rio Grande to deter migrants from crossing into the US. Migrant advocates denounced the plan, and Mexico said the barriers could breach bilateral treaties.

