Saturday, 15 July 2023

Some 289 children are known to have died in the first half of 2023 while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, the United Nations said Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230715-un-says-at-least-289-children-died-trying-to-cross-the-mediterranean-this-year