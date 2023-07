Category: World Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 21:42 Hits: 1

Back in 2011, Tropical Storm Irene gave flooded Vermont a wake-up call. Efforts since then to build resiliency – alongside a humanitarian spirit – are helping this week.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0714/When-the-floods-surged-a-focus-on-readiness-helped-Vermont?icid=rss