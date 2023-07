Category: World Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 11:30 Hits: 1

In the wake of recent bank failures in the United States and Switzerland, there have been growing calls for banks to strengthen their capital buffers. But it is not at all clear that higher regulatory capital would have any effect on financial stability.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/increasing-bank-capital-costly-hedge-against-financial-instability-by-howard-davies-2023-07