Category: World Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 12:30 Hits: 1

Notwithstanding the tangible benefits that China derives from trade, military partnerships, and other forms of cooperation with Russia, it cannot ignore the growing political turmoil inside the Kremlin. Xi Jinping's big bet on his Russian counterpart has become much riskier.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/xi-putin-no-limits-partnership-now-a-liability-by-kent-harrington-2023-07