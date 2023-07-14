What Is the Point of NATO? Historian Grey Anderson on How U.S. Has Used Alliance to Strengthen Power

Category: World Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 12:27 Hits: 1

This week’s NATO summit in Lithuania ended with the military alliance agreeing to extend membership to Ukraine at some point in the future but declining to give a firm timeline. Meanwhile, Sweden is set to become the newest member, bringing the alliance to 32 countries, after it started in 1949 with just 12 founding members. Historian Grey Anderson says that while NATO is officially about common defense, its true purpose has always been more about giving the United States a dominant role in European affairs. He adds that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has “remarkably strengthened” both NATO and U.S. power on the continent.

