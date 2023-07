Category: World Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 06:18 Hits: 2

Elsewhere in the region, the Catholic Church urges politicians and media to avoid scaremongering over refugees in run-up to election; Bosnia refuses to extradite Slovak; and sense of betrayal in Hungarian air after Erdogan agrees Sweden's NATO bid.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/07/14/democracy-digest-czechs-ask-president-why-is-family-of-russian-rocket-man-in-prague/