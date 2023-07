Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 July 2023 08:09 Hits: 2

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says he will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on July 15, with the president of the Council of the European Union, Charles Michel, in attendance as well.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/armenia-pashinian-azerbaijan-talks-karabakh/32501743.html