Uruguay: Construction Work to Mitigate Drought, CAF Bank

On Wednesday, CAF-Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean signed an agreement with the Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries (MGAP) to finance in order to finance, with US$ 250,000, a series of construction of works to mitigate the impact of drought and water crisis in Uruguay.

According to official statements, the bank will finance 19 collective solutions that will include the construction of wells and “tajamares” (cutwaters), as well as the installation of pumping systems, distribution lines and drinking fountains.

"There are 19 solutions in five departments for more than 109 families or facilities, both public education and public health, that comprise these communities. They are collective solutions to generate the necessary water sources," Fernando Mattos, Minister of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries said.

"We know that, recurrently, different departments have to assist rural populations due to lack of water availability. Almost every spring and summer we have had this very costly exercise by departmental governments. This may be an indication of what may be, in the future, a much larger plan," Mattos added.

"There are many people left out, but this is going to be an important indication for a future plan, much more ambitious, which we have been working on at the level of the Executive Branch," Mattos said.

According to official statements, this agreement includes non-reimbursable funds from CAF, to which the portfolio will add another US$73,000.

For his part, CAF's representative in Uruguay, François Borit, stated that the idea of this technical cooperation is to provide a solution to the current drought situation.

"As the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, we have the purpose of improving the quality of life of the citizens of this region. It is our duty to provide these types of tools to the countries where we are," Borit said.

