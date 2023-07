Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 July 2023 08:52 Hits: 3

SIBU: Despite losing his eyesight to glaucoma, Imenwell Isak overcame all odds to achieve a good result in the STPM 2022 exam. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/07/13/blind-teen-overcomes-odds-to-score-in-stpm-2022-aspires-to-be-an-educator