Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 July 2023 08:29 Hits: 3

After a proposal in the Turkish parliament to recognise the Srebrenica massacres as genocide was rejected by ruling coalition parties, the Turkish Embassy in Sarajevo said that Ankara does officially classify the 1995 crimes as a genocide.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/07/13/turkey-does-recognise-srebrenica-killings-as-genocide-embassy-says/