Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 July 2023 08:00 Hits: 2

Economists and political leaders at multilateral and European institutions have finally accepted that corporate profits are a primary driver of inflation today. But getting the analysis right is only the first step; now we need a fundamental change in how we address the problem.

