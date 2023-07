Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 05:51 Hits: 2

A number of houses in the small village of Krivtsovo near Moscow were on fire over an area of 3,200 square meters early on July 12, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-houses-fire-krivtsovo/32499862.html