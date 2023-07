Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 06:14 Hits: 2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the final day of a NATO summit in Lithuania that stopped short of offering Ukraine a clear path to membership as Western powers prepare to announce a security arrangement for Kyiv.

