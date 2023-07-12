Morocco and Angola Sign Cooperation Agreements

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 05:59 Hits: 2

On Tuesday, the official news agency MAP reported that, in Morocco's capital Rabat, Morocco and Angola signed agreements to increase bilateral cooperation in various fields.

According to official statements, the agreements, which cover diplomacy, education, scientific research, tourism, justice, mining and hydrocarbons, were signed by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his Angolan counterpart Tete Antonio on the sidelines of the 3rd meeting of the Moroccan-Angolan Joint Cooperation Commission.

The agreements aim at expanding the scope of cooperation in various fields, notably through the sharing of experience and expertise.

According to Antonio, Angola will continue to work with Morocco for protecting peace and security in Africa and promoting South-South relations, for the benefit of both countries and Africa as a whole.

For his part, Bourita said Morocco and Angola are able to play a pioneering role for the benefit of the African continent; adding that the two countries have capabilities and expertise that qualify them to play the role of the main locomotive for joint African actions.

According to official statements, the two parties will develop their cooperation through the strengthening of the exchange of information and expertise between the competent institutions of both nations.

In the diplomatic field, the Moroccan Academy of Diplomatic Studies (AMED) and the Angolan Institute of International Relations, signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening the partnership between the two parties and establishing a framework for sustainable cooperation.

