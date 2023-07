Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 08:28 Hits: 4

Russia’s Lavrov says the war in Ukraine will continue unless the West "abandons its plans to maintain dominance." Meanwhile Ukraine's president Zelenskyy is looking for security guarantees in Vilnius. DW has more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-lavrov-says-west-must-abandon-plans-to-defeat-russia/live-66197310?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf