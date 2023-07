Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 06:01 Hits: 2

Spain’s coastguard was on Tuesday searching for three migrant boats reported lost at sea by an NGO a day after rescuing scores of people from another vessel near the Canary Islands.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230712-rescuers-still-searching-for-hundreds-of-missing-migrants-off-canary-isles