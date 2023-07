Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 08:26 Hits: 4

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - The bell tolls - eight chimes. A fuse is lit and a rocket takes off. The pen doors open and out burst 12 behemoths - six bulls and six steers - working their pace up to a gallop, hooves thundering on the cobbled streets. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/07/12/a-century-on-hemingway039s-prose-lures-revellers-to-spain039s-pamplona