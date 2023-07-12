A New Energy Pact for Africa

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 08:00 Hits: 2

Looking ahead to the African Climate Action Summit in September, governments and their international partners must commit to working toward universal energy access, accelerating the deployment of renewables, and boosting investment in green industries on the continent. Otherwise, Africa may be left out of the clean-energy future.

