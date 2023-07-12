The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A New Energy Pact for Africa

A New Energy Pact for Africa

Looking ahead to the African Climate Action Summit in September, governments and their international partners must commit to working toward universal energy access, accelerating the deployment of renewables, and boosting investment in green industries on the continent. Otherwise, Africa may be left out of the clean-energy future.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/new-energy-pact-for-africa-will-create-prosperous-future-by-william-ruto-and-fatih-birol-2023-07

