Meet the TV Meteorologist Who Quit After Facing Death Threats for Explaining Climate Crisis on Air

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 12:49 Hits: 3

Chris Gloninger resigned from his position as chief meteorologist for KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday after receiving death threats as a direct result of reporting on climate change. One man behind the emails has pleaded guilty to harassment. We speak with Gloninger, now a senior climate scientist at the Woods Hole Group, about the difficulties scientists and journalists face when reporting on the climate crisis. “Meteorologists need to be doing this more, not less,” says Gloninger.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/7/11/chris_gloninger_meteorologist_death_threats