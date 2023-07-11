'I will be vindicated': MyPillow CEO scrambles to auction items as company’s revenue plummets

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 02:42 Hits: 1

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell's company, MyPillow, is auctioning hundreds of "surplus equipment" as a result of "loss in revenue," Star Tribune reports.

This comes after the MyPillow Chief Executive Officer, in May, "asked the public to buy stock in his business, Lindell TV, to gain back the millions he spent in an effort to overturn the 2020 election."

The auction also comes after an arbitration panel ordered Lindell, in April, to pay $5 million to a software developer who debunked his false 2020 election claims.

According to Star Tribune, when the CEO was asked if "pending lawsuits" have negatively impacted his sales, Lindell replied, "of course."

However, referring to the arbitration panel's order, Lindell said, "The $5 million is the lowest one," adding, "I will be vindicated in every single one."

Per Star Tribune, "the ongoing controversy over" Lindell's false 2020 election "claims has forced major shifts in his business," noting, "After some shopping networks dropped his products, the company has moved to direct sales, shooting new television commercials and trying to boost its presence through email marketing, radio spots and direct mailing."

The GOPer told the newspaper, "It was a massive, massive cancellation. We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us."

According to the report, items such as "sewing machines, industrial fabric spreaders, forklifts and even desks and chairs" are up for auction on a website called K-Bid.

Star Tribune's full report is available at this link.

