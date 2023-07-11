???? Live: Ukraine seeks security guarantees as NATO members gather in Vilnius

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 04:53 Hits: 1

NATO members gather Tuesday for a two-day summit in Vilnius amid calls from President Volodymyr Zelensky to confirm Ukraine as a de-facto member. Sweden's NATO bid appeared set to go forward after a last-minute reversal from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, one of the last obstacles to Swedish membership. In Ukraine, air defences fended off an overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv. Read our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

