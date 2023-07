Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 09:08 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: A formal request for information (RFI) exercise will be conducted by the Malaysian government this month to solicit private sector interest in constructing the high speed rail (HSR) from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore (KL-SG HSR). Read full story

