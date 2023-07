Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 09:09 Hits: 3

How one woman made a desperate cross-border sacrifice to build a better life for her family and get them out of poverty.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2023/7/11/i-knew-it-was-a-risk-a-nigerian-migrant-sex-worker-in-ghana