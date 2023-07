Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 08:00 Hits: 0

Garnishing Russia’s frozen assets to help finance Ukraine's reconstruction would give the Kremlin a powerful propaganda tool with which to paint Russia as the victim, rather than the aggressor. But it is arguably a better option than imposing ongoing reparations payments.

