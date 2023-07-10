Meet Sarah McBride. If Elected, She'd Be the First Openly Trans Member of Congress.

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 12:49 Hits: 2

With a record number of anti-LGBTQ bills introduced across the United States this year, we speak with Delaware state Senator Sarah McBride about her bid for an open seat in the House of Representatives that could make her the first openly transgender member of Congress. “Trans people are part of the rich fabric of America. We have something to offer for the table,” says McBride about the necessity of political representation as trans and queer people face increasing attacks on their civil rights. McBride is a Democrat who became the first openly transgender state senator, and the highest-ranking transgender elected official in the country, when she was elected in 2020.

