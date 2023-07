Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 July 2023 16:08 Hits: 2

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 9 said next month's BRICS summit, to which Vladimir Putin has been invited, will be held in-person despite an arrest warrant on the Russian leader.

