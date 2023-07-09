The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'A big whale in a polo shirt': Guest nails Newsmax host for hypocrisy on Trump’s physical fitness

Columnist Ellis Henican pushed back against Newsmax host Michael Grimm for criticizing President Joe Biden's leisure time while ignoring former President Donald Trump's White House vacation history.

During a Sunday morning segment about Biden's trip to a Delaware beach, Grimm complained about the image of the president.

"So, Ellis, this is your guy on the beach, which, by the way, I want you to know, Ellis, I can't get that vision out of my head, and I'm I'm I'm screwed up for the rest of the day," Grimm said. "Is this the right look ahead of a major international meeting for Biden?"

"I can't believe this is your argument," Henican replied. "This is un-American, denying the man a chance to visit the beach. My God."

"This thing, honestly, Mike, you know, it's just a test on how hostile you are to the president," he said. "You guys didn't mind it when Trump, looking like a big whale in a polo shirt, was waddling around the golf course."

"I guess you all thought that was, I don't know what, attractive or manly or something," Henican added. "And you just hate it when Biden does it."

