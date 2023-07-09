Jack Smith might want to chat with former Homeland Security aide after bombshell book leak: ex-prosecutor

Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 July 2023 21:45 Hits: 3

A leak from former top Homeland Security aide Miles Taylor's new book "Blowback" revealed Donald Trump was flashing classified information around to reporters. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner explained on Sunday that a key piece of this information can be used by special counsel Jack Smith in the classified document scandal.

Speaking to MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian, Kirschner explained that this isn't directly related to the classified documents that Donald Trump took upon leaving the White House. What there does appear to be, he explained, is a lot of "factual overlap."

"However, what it does is it shows Donald Trump's pattern or practice of completely disregarding the sort of sanctity of classified information and classified documents," said Kirschner. "I'm sure Jack Smith will be keenly interested in it. I would certainly subpoena Miles Taylor and put him before the grand jury to testify about what he knows, what he saw, and what he heard. Hearsay is admissible before the grand jury about Donald Trump's potential mishandling of classified information while president. Now, that's not to say that evidence will necessarily be admissible at Donald Trump's future trial in federal court in Florida. But it might be that's the kind of issue that motions will be filed about. It'll be litigated, and the judge would have to make the decision. Is this relevant in the classified documents prosecution?"

See the full conversation in the video below or at the link here.

Kirschner youtu.be

Read more https://www.alternet.org/jack-smith-homeland-security-leak/