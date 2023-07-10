Bangladesh: 6 New Deaths Due to Dengue and 836 New Infections

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 08:30 Hits: 3

On Sunday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that the number of dengue fever cases has continued to grow in Bangladesh, with six new reported death.

According to official data, in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Sunday, Bangladesh reported 836 new infections.

According to the DGHS, due to the newly reported infections, the total number of dengue cases has increased to 12,954 so far this year.

Official data released by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health, 516 people were diagnosed with dengue in the capital city of Dhaka on Sunday.

So far in July, 4,976 more dengue cases were recorded after 5,956 people were infected with the viral disease in June.

Dengue death toll in Bangladesh rises to 56.

The DGHS has also stated that the death toll this year reached 73, with 26 deaths reported so far in July, 34 in June, 2 in May, 2 in April, 3 in February, and 6 in January.

Official statements show that a total of 10,131 dengue patients returned home after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country from January 1 to July 9 this year.

According to official government statements, the June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation prone to mosquito-borne diseases.

