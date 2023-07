Category: World Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 05:21 Hits: 2

The military alliance wants to assure Kyiv once again that it can join — one day, at least. Could a more concrete date emerge in Vilnius? Bernd Riegert looks at the questions facing NATO ahead of the summit.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/as-nato-meets-membership-for-ukraine-is-on-the-agenda/a-66162322?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf