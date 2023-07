Category: World Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 06:07 Hits: 2

North Korea on Monday threatened to shoot down any US spy planes violating its airspace and condemned Washington’s plans to deploy a nuclear missile submarine near the Korean peninsula.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230710-north-korea-threatens-to-shoot-down-us-spy-planes-violating-its-airspace