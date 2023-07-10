The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Deadly Russian strike hits aid distribution point in Zaporizhzhia region, governor says

🔴Live: Deadly Russian strike hits aid distribution point in Zaporizhzhia region, governor says At least four people were killed and 11 more injured when Russia shelled a residential area of the frontline town of Orikhiv in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the governor there said on Monday. The official said the attack took place during the distribution of humanitarian aid. Read our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

