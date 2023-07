Category: World Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 08:24 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has made significant strides in strengthening cyber security, with the establishment of the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) in 2017 proof of its commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/07/10/great-strides-made-in-national-cyber-security-measures-says-nsc-dg