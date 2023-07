Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 10:45 Hits: 6

While China's post-pandemic economic recovery has so far lagged well behind expectations, a supportive policy package can go a long way toward changing that. Even economic headwinds rooted in external geopolitical conditions can be overcome in the medium to long term.

