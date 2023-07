Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 July 2023 07:47 Hits: 2

Polls have opened for a presidential election in the repressive Central Asian country of Uzbekistan that is widely expected to hand a third term to incumbent leader Shavkat Mirziyoev.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/uzbekistan-mirziyoev-presidential-election/32495394.html