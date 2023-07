Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 July 2023 10:30 Hits: 3

Nine civilians were killed overnight by Russian shelling in the city of Lyman, Ukrainian officials reported, as fighting continued in the east and south of the country and a Western think tank reported that Russia had failed to achieve any of the goals of its invasion after 500 days of fighting.

