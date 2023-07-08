'America’s Karen' and 'Serena Waterford wannabe': Casey DeSantis shredded for waging GOP culture wars

Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 July 2023 17:15 Hits: 2

Former United States Congressman David Jolly (R-Florida) on Saturday tore into Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis for championing the right-wing culture wars that her husband, Governor Ron DeSantis, has exploited while he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"Casey DeSantis is a fairly compelling political figure in Florida and now nationally. For many, she's the brighter side to Florida's angry governor. For others, she's become America's Karen. And I think that's the ultimate disconnect here with a campaign that needs to embrace more constituencies to get to the White House," Jolly quipped to MSNBC's Saturday/Sunday Show host Jonathan Capehart.

"Look, she is a more effective messenger than Ron DeSantis, but if all she is doing is amplifying the wrong message, she's actually clarifying Ron DeSantis' weaknesses. And so this, this ideology — the DeSantis doctrine, if you will — that our culture wars are the most pressing moments, and we are going to invent these culture wars to terrify voters?" Jolly continued. "That's simply not a message that resonates. So as I like to say, it doesn't matter if it's presented in heels or boots, the DeSantis doctrines are losing ones. We're gonna learn that the more Casey DeSantis gets out there."

Capehart was quite amused.

"I think David's beating you in terms of taking my breath away during a segment," he noted to his other guest, conservative commentator Tara Setmayer. "But real quickly — cause I do wanna move on to Mike Pence for a hot second — America's Karen. David Jolly. Boy."

So did Setmayer, who said that "I called her, I called her this, you know, 'Serena Waterford wannabe' needs to cut it out. We see you. So there's all kinds of names for her. She needs to stop trying to measure the drapes in the White House and thinking that she's some kind of Jackie O reincarnate. I mean, Casey DeSantis. Keep an eye on her though. She's a wiley figure."

Watch below or at this link.



