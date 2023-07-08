Ethiopian Government Works To Improve Its Image

Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 July 2023 02:24 Hits: 4

The international media is bringing positive image of the work that Ethiopia is doing in the health sector. The best example of that is the National Health Exhibition that has been taking place since June in the country's capital. Ethiopia demands the attention of international public opinion and nothing better for that than a health fair.

Generally the main news in the country are related to security, war and terrorism. Much has been said about the peace and pacification plans, but the results for many are not convincing.

The Ethiopian government projects are mainly focusing in the need of peace, which they have been achieving in some areas of the country. In the conflict, the government implements a pacification policy in response to the demand of the Shene group that operates in the Oromia region, for which consultation committees have been created to supervise these pacification tasks.

Following the guidelines of this pacification policy, the Ministry of Health organized the national exhibition, that seeks to promote the development of health in the country.

In spite of this effort, the MSF said in its recent report that the rates of malnutrition in the country today are above the levels seen in various areas of the country. Therefore, MSF immediately calls for a significant shipment of humanitarian aid to Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is the second most populous country in Africa with more than 110 million inhabitants. In addition, Ethiopia can be considered the fifth largest economy in Sub-Saharan Africa. These great economic potentialities have been obstructed by the war. The country is one of the poorest countries in the continent.

The large coffee exports have been interrupted by the displacement of large peasant populations, which led to a high rate of poverty in the rural area.

China has offered to help in order to reactivate the Ethiopian economy. As a symbolic beginning of this bilateral collaboration, it has committed to installing intelligent electric meters in the main cities of the country.

According to Prensa Latina this project that valued almost 49 million dollars will allow customers to pay for their electricity through cell phones, which will be extended to other larger payment possibilities and to other service areas. These actions are examples and symbol of the solid intentions of the Asian giant to continue expanding the bilateral collaboration with the countries of Africa.

