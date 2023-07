Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 July 2023 06:13 Hits: 2

Polls have opened in Uzbekistan for a presidential election that is expected to hand incumbent Shavkat Mirziyoyev a third term. Recent constitutional changes extended term limits, meaning he could hold power until 2037.

