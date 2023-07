Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 July 2023 08:42 Hits: 2

France has banned the sale, possession and transport of fireworks during the July 14 national holiday weekend, following riots sparked by the police killing a teenager, the government said Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230709-france-bans-sale-of-fireworks-for-upcoming-bastille-day-celebrations-after-riots