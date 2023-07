Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 12:22 Hits: 6

The 18-year-old's transfer from Turkey’s Fenerbahce to Real Madrid for a record-breaking 30 million euros has left Turks feeling pride and sadness at the same time.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/07/07/ardas-transfer-to-real-madrid-leaves-turkish-fans-bitter-sweet/