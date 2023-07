Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 13:15 Hits: 7

Gender inequality has prevented female agricultural workers in numerous countries from owning and inheriting the land that they cultivate. Securing their rights will boost land-restoration efforts, develop long-term resilience to droughts, increase food production, and create more equitable economies.

