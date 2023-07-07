Bill McKibben: Climate Crisis Needs Urgent Action as Earth Records Hottest Temps Ever

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 12:11 Hits: 4

This week unprecedented temperatures driven by climate change shattered heat records around the world. More records could be broken soon, as scientists say 2023 is set to be one of the warmest years in the history of planet Earth. “We can’t stop global warming at this point,” says Bill McKibben, co-founder of 350.org. “All we can do is try to stop it short of the place where it cuts civilizations off at the knees.” McKibben says these temperatures are the “inevitable result” of fossil fuel use, criticizes politicians for their simultaneous embrace of renewable energy and fossil fuels, and calls on activists to disrupt the status quo: “This is the last of these moments we’re going to have when the world is summoned to action by events and when there’s still time to make at least some difference in the question of how hot it ultimately gets.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/7/7/bill_mckibben_climate_crisis_degrowth