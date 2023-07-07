Double Agents : Lobbyists for Big Tech, Universities Eco Groups Also Work For Fossil Fuel Industry

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 12:23 Hits: 4

A damning new database reveals thousands of lobbyists are working for fossil fuel companies at the same time they represent hundreds of cities, universities, tech companies and even environmental groups that claim to be taking steps to address the climate crisis. We speak with The Guardian's environmental reporter Oliver Milman. “It's clear that the wielding of political power and influence is far more important to them than staying true to any kind of ideals of distancing themselves fully from the fossil fuel industry,” says Milman.

