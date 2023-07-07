The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Double Agents : Lobbyists for Big Tech, Universities Eco Groups Also Work For Fossil Fuel Industry

Category: World Hits: 4

Seg2 guest milman

A damning new database reveals thousands of lobbyists are working for fossil fuel companies at the same time they represent hundreds of cities, universities, tech companies and even environmental groups that claim to be taking steps to address the climate crisis. We speak with The Guardian's environmental reporter Oliver Milman. “It's clear that the wielding of political power and influence is far more important to them than staying true to any kind of ideals of distancing themselves fully from the fossil fuel industry,” says Milman.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/7/7/guardian_investigation_fossil_fuel_lobbyists

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version