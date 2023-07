Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 July 2023 09:38 Hits: 3

At least seven people, including women and children, were killed after a passenger van caught fire in central Pakistan when its liquefied petroleum gas cylinder exploded due to a leak, police said on July 8.

