'Give it a (expletive) rest': AZ governor hits back after far-right outlet hounds her at gym

Katie Hobbs hit back after a reporter from a far-right outlet hounded the Arizona governor at her gym, video posted on social media shows.

The Gateway Pundit reporter is heard shouting questions based on baseless conspiracies about her 2022 election victory over Kari Lake at the governor as she is seen walking swiftly down a hallway.

The reporter, who identifies himself as Jordan Conradson, hounds Hobbs as she walks through hallways at the gym accompanied by security.

“I have some questions about the election in Arizona,” he’s heard in the video asking Hobbs.

Conradson asks Hobbs to respond to unsubstantiated allegations that Maricopa County improperly conducted “secret” tests on voting equipment.

He later asks her to respond to the suggestion that mail-in votes were cast improperly.

An annoyed Hobbs at the end of the video tells him:

“Give it a (expletive) rest, Jordan. I’m at the gym.”

Gateway Pundit describes the meeting between Hobbs and Conradson as a chance encounter and calls the governor a “potty mouth.”

Read more https://www.alternet.org/give-it-rest-az-governor/

