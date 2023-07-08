Trump-backed Kentucky AG attempts to fight judge’s ruling in favor of trans youth: report

Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 July 2023 01:55 Hits: 2

Just days after a federal judge blocked a Kentucky ban on gender-affirming car for trans youth, the state's Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron sought to counter the ruling Friday, The Washington Post reports.

Cameron, according to the Post, led an "emergency motion" to a federal appeals court lift the injunction that "temporarily blocked parts of the Kentucky law prohibiting the use of puberty blockers and hormones on minors."



Last month, Louisville Courier Journal reported "Judge David Hale for the Western District of Kentucky 'sided with the ACLU of Kentucky" by "issuing the temporary injunction, keeping puberty blockers and hormone therapy legal and accessible to those under 18 in Kentucky while a larger lawsuit plays out."

The Post reports Hale, insisted the plaintiffs — who are "seven transgender children and their parents" — displayed "'a strong likelihood of success on the merits' of their constitutional challenges."

The plaintiffs specifically challenged the law "arguing it violates their constitutional rights and interferes with parental rights to seek established medical treatment for their children," according to the report.



In his argument, the GOP attorney general promised to "do everything in my power to protect Kentucky kids from this radical agenda, and my office will continue to defend this law at every turn," adding parents possess the "fundamental right to make decisions concerning the medical care of their children."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represents the plaintiffs, has said "bills that ban essential medical care are not based on science or best practices and are not supported or endorsed by the leading major medical groups," noting, "These unconstitutional measures are political attacks from groups with a fundamental opposition to transgender people being able to live openly, freely, and affirmed as who they really are."

The Washington Post's full report is available at this link (subscription required).

