Published on Saturday, 08 July 2023

Patrick Crusius, 24, targeted Hispanic shoppers in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart in 2019 that killed 23 and left 22 others injured. He remained silent and displayed no reaction when his sentence was delivered.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-texas-shooter-given-90-consecutive-life-terms/a-66163491?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf