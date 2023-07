Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 July 2023 09:07 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: Umno youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has expressed thanks to MCA and MIC for staying loyal to Barisan Nasional. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/07/08/039thank-you-mca-and-mic039-says-umno-youth-chief